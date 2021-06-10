C Shelton James Sells 2,000 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Director C Shelton James sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $21,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,692.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CSPI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.38. 7,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,481. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.03 and a beta of 1.77. CSP Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

