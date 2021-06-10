Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $110.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $113.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

