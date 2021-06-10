CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CAI International stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $682.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CAI International has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. Analysts expect that CAI International will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CAI International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in CAI International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CAI International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

