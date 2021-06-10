Callisto Network Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $41.06 million and approximately $232,859.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.94 or 0.06740422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00158818 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

