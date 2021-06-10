Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPE. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $529,132 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

