Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC lowered its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,032 shares during the quarter. Camden National comprises approximately 2.5% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Camden National worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.26. 39 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,416. The stock has a market cap of $706.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

CAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

