Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Piper Sandler

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.97. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,893 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $2,861,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

