Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $48.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $236,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,444.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 91,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
