Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $48.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $236,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,444.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 91,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.