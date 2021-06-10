Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $9.82

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $10.22. Canaan shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 23,514 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $75,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $35,673,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Canaan by 63,705.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at $8,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.