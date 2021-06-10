Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $25,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

