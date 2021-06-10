Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CWB stock opened at C$35.05 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.05 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.