Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.36

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and traded as low as $7.00. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 39,045 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CFPUF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canfor Pulp Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

