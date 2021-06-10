Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Down 6.2%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. 74,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,488,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOEV shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 157,035 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth $2,056,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canoo by 1,405.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth $1,225,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
