CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.23. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 138,010 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.87.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$519.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$467.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.0250289 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 213.33%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

