Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,537 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $70,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $159.79. 29,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,596. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

