Cappasity (CAPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Cappasity has a market cap of $3.49 million and $46,737.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00064892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00023776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.71 or 0.00866903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00047766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.61 or 0.08535573 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

CAPP is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

