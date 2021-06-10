Cappasity (CAPP) Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last Week

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $27,198.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00023160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.59 or 0.00841661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00088867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.09 or 0.08368256 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

