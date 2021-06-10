Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capstone Mining to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.26 on Thursday. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.24.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.4621556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$97,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,416,000. Also, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$273,621.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$840,786.40. Insiders have sold a total of 1,708,495 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,799 over the last three months.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.