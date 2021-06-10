Cardano Price Reaches $1.55 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $49.47 billion and approximately $2.39 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00004204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,379,993 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

