Cardano Price Tops $1.55 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00004204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $49.47 billion and approximately $2.39 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00064319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00038759 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00238385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00035653 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00026602 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,379,993 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

