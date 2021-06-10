CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of CareDx worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,768.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,514,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,306 shares of company stock worth $11,738,207. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $90.01 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

