CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Position Decreased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,612 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.37% of CareDx worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,064,571.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,535.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,306 shares of company stock worth $11,738,207. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $90.01 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.