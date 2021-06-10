CargoX (CXO) Hits Market Cap of $66.20 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $66.20 million and $531,544.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00063743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00849011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00047217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.19 or 0.08520129 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,545,640 coins. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

