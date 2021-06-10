Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

