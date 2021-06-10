Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Insider Steven D. Metzger Buys 1,000 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) insider Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CSV traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 84,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $682.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

