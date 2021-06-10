Cash Tech Trading 32.1% Higher Over Last Week (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Cash Tech coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Cash Tech has a total market capitalization of $350,149.42 and $112,143.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00062289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.86 or 0.00837474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00088706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.70 or 0.08361061 BTC.

Cash Tech Coin Profile

Cash Tech (CRYPTO:CATE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

