Casper Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.81 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $154.50 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00062551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00182480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00198862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.83 or 0.01313312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,694.65 or 1.00017496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.