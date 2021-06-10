Cat Token (CAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $591,112.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Cat Token has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $591,112.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00451143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

