CBDAO (BREE) Hits Market Cap of $131,056.42

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One CBDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $131,056.42 and $89,377.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CBDAO

CBDAO (BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

