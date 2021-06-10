Celo (CELO) Price Hits $2.84 on Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $2.84 or 0.00007683 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $697.59 million and approximately $19.25 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

