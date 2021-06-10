Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $72.73

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.73, but opened at $66.60. Celsius shares last traded at $62.02, with a volume of 52,347 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 98.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,257 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $76,818,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $14,926,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celsius by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $12,010,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

