CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,882,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,145,423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CEMEX worth $20,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

