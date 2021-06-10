Centaur (CNTR) Price Down 8.5% This Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Centaur has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $996,693.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00063783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00023831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.55 or 0.00858495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.37 or 0.08548756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00089552 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars.

