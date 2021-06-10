Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Lowered by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,180 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Centene worth $57,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.37. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.04.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

