Centrality (CENNZ) Price Tops $0.0785

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $94.17 million and approximately $539,709.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality



