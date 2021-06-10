Centricus Acquisition (NASDAQ:CENH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92. 145,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 173,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENH. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,554,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,800,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENH)

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

