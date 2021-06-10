Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $13.08

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $13.53. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 15,156 shares changing hands.

CENX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after buying an additional 627,928 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after buying an additional 83,879 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 320.8% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 946,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $12,376,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

