Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 1,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

