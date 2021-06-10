Cerillion (LON:CER) Sets New 1-Year High at $860.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 860 ($11.24) and last traded at GBX 840 ($10.97), with a volume of 43143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 827 ($10.80).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerillion from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Cerillion from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Cerillion alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £247.91 million and a P/E ratio of 56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,164.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

In other Cerillion news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.59), for a total transaction of £293,600 ($383,590.28).

About Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.