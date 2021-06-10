Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

CERT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.25. Certara has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 121.4% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 154,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 84,977 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Certara by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 748,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 258,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.