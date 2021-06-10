CertiK (CTK) Price Reaches $1.17 on Major Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $52.77 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00003185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00062568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00183443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00198747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.53 or 0.01308597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,795.85 or 1.00413331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,590,971 coins and its circulating supply is 45,208,806 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.