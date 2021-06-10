CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEU. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,202 shares of company stock worth $401,785.

Shares of CEU opened at C$1.94 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$493.57 million and a P/E ratio of 66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.