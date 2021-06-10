CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) Trading 0.2% Higher

CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 2,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 31,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFV. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $10,890,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $7,890,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $6,651,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFV)

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

