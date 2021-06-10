CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Trading 5% Higher

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 19,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 16,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93.

CGE Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEI)

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDÂe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

