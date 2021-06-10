Chain Guardians Price Tops $0.49 (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and $115,199.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001359 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00063783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00023831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.55 or 0.00858495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.37 or 0.08548756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00089552 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,094,562 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

