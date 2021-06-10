ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in ChampionX by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 899,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.83 on Thursday. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

