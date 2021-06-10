Charles Jr. Beard Acquires 700 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.97 per share, for a total transaction of $24,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,104.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FDP stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $34.67. 112,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,588. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.