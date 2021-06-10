Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $351.63

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $351.63 and last traded at $351.06, with a volume of 1250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $345.91.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.08.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

