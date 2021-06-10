Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $351.63

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $351.63 and last traded at $351.06, with a volume of 1250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $345.91.
CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.08.
In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.