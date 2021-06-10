ChartEx (CHART) Price Tops $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $242,845.90 and $73,519.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00061729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00181220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00200006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.24 or 0.01291443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,817.63 or 1.00050361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

