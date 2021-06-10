Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,173 shares during the quarter. Chase makes up about 8.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 1.34% of Chase worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chase during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chase by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chase alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $101.67. 413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.69. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.01.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $35,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $298,884.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $133,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $397,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.